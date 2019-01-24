The Witcher 3’s Ciri Joins ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ With This Incredible Cosplay

CD Projekt RED is no stranger to hyping up RPG fans with excitement and thrill for a brand new adventure! After the incredible success The Witcher franchise had, players around the world are anxious to get their hands on their latest project: Cyberpunk 2077. Some fans showed their appreciation by learning everything they can about the upcoming game, while others actually became a part of the adventure themselves. Though we know The Witcher III’s Ciri won’t be in the upcoming game, even as an Easter egg, we can still live vicariously through this stunning cosplay that brings the younger Witcher into a world of grit and glamour:

The cosplayer in question goes by Vasiliel Cosplay and her work is incredible though slightly NSFW if you go perusing through her portfolio. She is amazingly talented with her craft and her sexier spin on Ciri actually fits when looking at the night life presented in the upcoming Cyberpunk game.

The only down side to this incredible cosplay? Now we’re aching to see the entire Witcher cast of characters Cyberpunk-ified into the future. Could you imagine? Yennefer would be a total badass and Geralt would have soooo many tubs to pose in!

We still don’t have a release date yet for Cyberpunk 2077 but I honestly feel it will be a few years off before it hits shelves. But trust me, ComicBook family, it will be worth the wait.

