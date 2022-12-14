The Witcher 3 Issues Reported After Free Upgrade, CD Projekt Red Responds

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt finally got its free upgrade this week with that big batch of enhancements now available on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC platforms, but that upgrade is not without its issues. Players reported recently some problems affecting the PC version of the game that included subpar framerates compared to what people's PC setups could've been outputting as well as issues with specific features like ray tracing. CD Projekt Red has since responded to complaints of these issues and said it's looking into the situation.

The response to talks of the PC problems was shared on social media this week from the official account for The Witcher games. CD Projekt Red acknowledged the issues but wasn't able to give a timeframe for when we'll know more beyond saying that an update on "particular issues" will be provided as soon as it can be.

"We are aware of the issues PC players have been reporting since last night's release of the update," the response from The Witcher's Twitter account said. "We are actively investigating all of the reports and will be providing an update on particular issues as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience!"

To see examples to some of the issues players have been having, you don't have to look much further than the replies to that very tweet. Plenty of PC users responded by listing their PC specs which gave an idea of the performance they could've been getting from the game. Contrasting those builds were anecdotes or visual evidence of things clearly not working as expected.

While the upgrade was released for three different platforms, the PC version got its own unique features like the "Ultra+" graphics mode. This setting includes adjustments for the number of background characters, the qualities of textures, terrain, and water, and other improvements for those with truly high-end setups. While attractive on paper, it seems not all of those enhancements are working as intended.

CD Projekt Red will provide an update soon on the state of the PC version of the game, so expect to see more on that soon.