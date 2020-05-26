The Witcher 3's Yennefer Nendoroid Is Now Available for Pre-Order

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt might put Geralt of Rivia in the lead role, but as those who have played the game know, there wouldn't be much of an adventure without Yenefer of Vengerberg. The powerful sorceress is a fan favorite for a reason, and now she's found her way into Good Smile Company's popular Nendoroid line. Yennefer is the third Witcher Nendoroid figure, joining Geralt and Ciri, and fans will definitely want to display them all together. Yennefer features blue spell effects for her hands, a Gwent card, and a Raven that comes with its own stand so you can display it right next to Yenn, and you can check out more photos of the awesome Nendoroid starting on the next slide.

The Yennefer Nendoroid retails for 5,200 JPY, which translates to around $48.00 USD. You can pre-order the Yennefer Nendoroid starting today right here, and pre-orders will remain open until July 16th.

Yennefer is set to release this October, and you can find the official description for the Yennefer Nendoroid below.

"The sorceress Yennefer of Vengerberg joins the Nendoroids!

From the globally acclaimed open world RPG "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt" comes a Nendoroid of Geralt's love and the adoptive mother to Ciri, Yennefer of Vengerberg! The Nendoroid is fully articulated allowing you to easily pose her in combat scenes, and she comes with both a standard composed face plate as well as a talking expression to display her more diplomatic side.

Optional parts include a raven to display by her side, lightning effect parts to show off her powerful magic as well as a Gwent card for her to join in a round of cards. Be sure to display her with Nendoroid Geralt and Nendoroid Ciri to bring out the world of the Witcher in Nendoroid size!"

Yennefer has gained a whole new legion of fans thanks to the hit Netflix Witcher series, which has Anya Chalotra playing the role. The first season delivered big views and a second season was already in production before the coronavirus pandemic halted production. An Anime prequel film is also in the works, one that will center on Vesemir. As for Yennefer, no spinoff series has been announced, but with how hot the franchise has become, we wouldn't be surprised to see that happen at some point.

You can check out all the photos of the Nendoroid Yennefer starting on the next slide, and let us know what you think in the comments. You can also find me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Witcher!