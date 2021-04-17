The Witcher: Blood Origin Filming Start Date Reportedly Revealed

✖

Netflix's much anticipated season 2 of The Witcher has finally completed filming after quite the journey, and now moves onto post-production. That said, Netflix isn't taking much of a break in between Witcher projects, as according to Redanian Intelligence filming is set to start soon on The Witcher spinoff Blood Origin. According to the report, filming for Blood Origin will take place between late July and late November of this year, and pre-production is set to start in May. Now, that of course could change depending on factors related to the pandemic, as that caused several halts in production and delays to The Witcher season 2, but fingers crossed it's smooth sailing this time around.

There's also a note that the intention is to start production on The Witcher season 3 relatively quickly after Blood Origin wraps, perhaps to make up for the longer filming on season 2 and get back into a regular schedule groove. If that's the case, Season 3 of The Witcher could start production as soon as November or December of this year.

As for Blood Origin, the spinoff is a six-episode series set before the events of The Witcher's main series and way before Henry Cavill's Geralt started monster hunting. We're still waiting on more plot details, but we do know it is set 1200 years before Geralt's adventures. Declan de Barra will be the spinoff series showrunner and executive producer, and The Witcher showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich will also serve as executive producer. Andrzej Sapkowski is a creative consultant on the series as well.

The show recently had to start the recasting process after lead Jodie Turner-Smith departed the project due to a scheduling conflict. Turner-Smith was set to play the role of Eile, and the production start date move is what caused the conflict. The other main lead in the series is being played by Laurence O'Fuarain.

You can find the official description for Blood Origin below.

"Set in an elven world 1200 years before the world of The Witcher, Blood Origin will tell a story lost to time - the origin of the very first Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal 'conjunction of the spheres,' when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one."

