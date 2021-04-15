The Witcher's Lambert Reveals Henry Cavill's Season 2 Wrap Gift

✖

The Witcher season 2 has officially wrapped filming, and it would appear that Henry Cavill is continuing a tradition he started in season 1. Some might remember that after season 1 wrapped the Geralt star sent out gifts to the cast in the form of a slick recreation of the Witcher logo, and now we're seeing he's done the same after season 2. Paul Bullion, who is playing Lambert, a fellow Witcher in season 2, shared the best look yet at the gift, and it's pretty fancy. It's a pretty cool gift and a delightful tradition, and you check out the gift up-close below.

"Well would you look at that. Geralt tossing a coin to Lambert. Thanks Henry. You're a gent," Bullion wrote on Twitter. "It was quite the experience filming during a pandemic wasn't it?! #WitcherBrothers #WitcherNetflix #Wolves @witchernetflix"

Bullion mentions the challenges of filming during the pandemic, and it was quite a journey for the show. Filming had to stop several times because of positive tests or general lockdowns, and then random things like Cavill's leg injury threw a wrench into plans. Despite those challenges, they made a season 2 happen and overcame all of it, and we cannot wait to see the show's big and long-awaited return.

You can find the official description for The Witcher season 2 below.

"Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside."

The show stars Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), Freya Allan (Ciri), Jodhi May (Calanthe), Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (Eist), Adam Levy (Mousesack), MyAnna Buring (Tissaia), Mimi Ndiweni (Fringilla), Therica Wilson-Read (Sabrina), Emma Appleton (Renfri), Eamon Farren (Cahir), Joey Batey (Jaskier), Lars Mikkelsen (Stregobor), Royce Pierreson (Istredd), Maciej Musiał (Sir Lazlo), Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Dara), and Anna Shaffer as Triss.

The Witcher is available to stream on Netflix now, and you can check out more from our Witcher coverage right here.