The Witcher Gets Worst Rotten Tomatoes Score in Franchise History

The Witcher: Blood Origin is now streaming on Netflix, but the prequel to the streamer's popular The Witcher, while it is currently Netflix's #1 show, isn't exactly winning over fans or critics. The series currently has a pretty rotten critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, sitting at just 38 percent out of 24 critics raitings at the time of this article's writing while the audience score is even worse at just 8 percent out of more than 1500 user ratings. It's a rating that is the lowest for the franchise overall. The general consensus about Blood Origin is that it's a "shallow" excavation of the series' lore that share DNA with the series, but doesn't have much to make it memorable.

Per the official description, "Set in an elven world 1200 years before the time of Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri, The Witcher: Blood Origin will tell a tale lost to history: the creation of the first prototype Witcher, and the events that led to the pivotal Conjunction of the Spheres, when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one." The four-part prequel series premiered on December 25th and stars Michelle Yeoh, Jacob Collins-Levy, Sophia Brown, and Laurence O'Fuarain, to name a few.

While many critics weren't exactly keen on The Witcher: Blood Origin, not all reviews were negative. ComicBook.com's Matthew Aguilar gave the series a 4 out of 5, writing that 'The Witcher: Blood Origin accomplishes its goal of setting the stage for a universe and bringing life to a much talked about but rarely explored time in Witcher history, but it's the characters and their short time together that will stick with me most."

The Witcher: Blood Origin is now streaming on Netflix. What do you think about The Witcher: Blood Origin? Do you agree with the series' Rotten Tomatoes score? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.