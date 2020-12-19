The Witcher Reveals Blooper Video For Witchmas

✖

For the newest Witchmas reveal, The Witcher fans chose bloopers as opposed to the Law of Surprise, and Netflix made good on the reveal this morning with a small blooper reel. The reel kicked off with Henry Cavill's Geralt swinging a chain in an action-packed battle, though as you can see, it doesn't go quite according to plan. We then get several shots of fun outtakes, including MyAnna Buring's Tissaia and Lars Mikkelsen's Stregobor. We also get another Cavill sequence, as he calls himself a greased pig in a bed, though as pointed out in the video, sexy greased pig is a more applicable title.

We then get a sequence where Cavill delivers a line with authority during the party sequence, though despite the confidence it turns out that was not the line written in the script.

A gracious holiday treat for those whom have asked,

a few small bloopers from the Continent's past. #Witchmas pic.twitter.com/YbsnVd5Y3D — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) December 19, 2020

The best blooper is saved for last though, as during a sequence where Geralt is supposed to be heavy in thought, Roach decades to use that moment to go to the bathroom, causing them to set up for another take.

You can watch the bloopers in the video above, which posted with the caption "A gracious holiday treat for those whom have asked,

a few small bloopers from the Continent's past. #Witchmas"

Not included: the time I got stuck in a toilet in Budapest. Enjoy this 4th day of #Witchmas! https://t.co/UpTvDb45c9 — Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) December 19, 2020

Showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich shared a blooper of her own to go with the new video, one that was not included but was just as funny.

She wrote "Not included: the time I got stuck in a toilet in Budapest. Enjoy this 4th day of #Witchmas!"

You can find the official description for The Witcher season 2 below.

"Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside."

The show stars Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), Freya Allan (Ciri), Jodhi May (Calanthe), Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (Eist), Adam Levy (Mousesack), MyAnna Buring (Tissaia), Mimi Ndiweni (Fringilla), Therica Wilson-Read (Sabrina), Emma Appleton (Renfri), Eamon Farren (Cahir), Joey Batey (Jaskier), Lars Mikkelsen (Stregobor), Royce Pierreson (Istredd), Maciej Musiał (Sir Lazlo), Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Dara), and Anna Shaffer as Triss.

The Witcher is available to stream on Netflix now. You can also hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Witcher!