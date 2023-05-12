The Witcher Co-Op Game Has Found its "New Framework"

CD Projekt Red's next game based on The Witcher seems to have found a new direction. Developed by The Molasses Flood, the title has been known as "Project Sirius" and was apparently going to feature co-op gameplay. Back in March, CD Projekt Red published a regulatory announcement establishing an impairment allowance for the game, as it started to seek out a "new framework." Essentially, the publisher was letting investors know that the project was taking longer than expected, costing more, and needed to be rebooted. Today, CD Projekt Red offered an update, stating that the new framework has been found, and the impairment allowance partially reversed.

CD Projekt Red's latest regulatory announcement states that "defining a new framework of the Project" will result in a "partial reversal – in the amount of 21.5 million PLN – of the impairment allowance on development expenditures related to the Project in 2022, which originally amounted to 33.4 million PLN and burdened the financial result of the Company and its Group in 2022, will be recognized." It will also result in "part of the development expenditures related to the Project in the first quarter of 2023 will be written off – in the amount of 2.7 million PLN."

Now that a new framework has been found, hopefully Project Sirius will be able to deliver an enjoyable experience for fans of the series! The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is widely considered one of the greatest video games of all-time, and any new game based on the franchise will be compared to it, for better or worse. There's no telling exactly when the game will get released, but it's probably pretty far off, given the fact that the entire project has basically been rebooted at this point.

Luckily, fans of The Witcher do have something to look forward to in the more immediate future! Season 3 of the Netflix series will release in two chunks, with Volume 1 coming on June 27th, and Volume 2 arriving on July 29th. Readers can learn more about the new season right here.

