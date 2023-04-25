The Witcher Season 3 Poster Revealed by Netflix

Alongside releasing the first teaser trailer for Season 3 of The Witcher today, Netflix has also unveiled a new poster for the upcoming slate of episodes. After the launch of Season 2 at the end of 2021, news on the next slate of episodes for The Witcher has largely remained under wraps by Netflix. Luckily, that silence has today come to an end in a big way thanks to the release of a number of new promotional materials.

Shown off on social media, this new poster for The Witcher prominently features the show's three main characters: Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri. Geralt and Ciri, specifically, can both be seen with their swords drawn ready to take part in combat while Yennefer stands in the background preparing to cast a spell. "Family's worth fighting for," said Netflix's caption for the poster, which clearly references the tight-knit group that this trio has now become.

You can get a full look at this new poster for The Witcher Season 3 in the tweet below:

"As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it," says Netflix's official story description for Season 3 of The Witcher. "Entrusted with Ciri's magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where they hope to uncover more about the girl's untapped powers; instead, they discover they've landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line – or risk losing each other forever."

Unlike past seasons of The Witcher, Season 3 is set to hit Netflix in two different waves over the course of a month. "Volume 1", as Netflix calls it, is set to land on the streaming service on June 29th and will be followed by the release of Volume 2 on July 27th. If past seasons are anything to go by, Season 3 should end up lasting eight episodes in full.

Are you excited to see what Netflix has in store with this coming season of The Witcher? And what do you specifically think about the poster that has been shared for Season 3?