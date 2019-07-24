The Witcher: Comic-Con Exclusive Footage Features Intense Battle Sequence

Fans who attended Netflix’s The Witcher panel at San Diego Comic-Con got a cool surprise when the studio revealed several pieces of new footage from the anticipated show. While that footage hasn’t made it out yet, we do have a full description of the action-packed first clip, which showed Geralt in action as he battled it out in an intense action sequence in what appears to be Calanthe’s throne room, and you can check out the full description of it below.

Things have broken down in the room and swords are quickly drawn, with soldiers charging in first and not really considering who they’re up against. Geralt kills someone with an ax and then moves to dismantle some of the other soldiers in the room with stylish slashes of his steel sword. A full brawl breaks out with Geralt working side by side with a bevy of soldiers, even saving one or two that do not expect the act of kindness from Geralt, so it seems some alliances are tested.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Eventually, Geralt’s sword clashes with another sword, and the camera moves out to reveal it is with Queen Calanthe herself. She yells stop and things zoom in on Geralt and the clip ends.

Hopefully, Netflix will release the full clip online soon, but in the meantime, you can check out the full trailer in the video above. While it didn’t reveal a ton regarding the plot, it did give fans a good idea of what to expect from the close quarter’s action sequences, and we can’t wait to see more.

You can find the official description for Netflix‘s The Witcher below.

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series of books, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts,” Netflix said. “But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), Freya Allan (Ciri), Jodhi May (Calanthe), Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (Eist), Adam Levy (Mousesack), MyAnna Buring (Tissaia), Mimi Ndiweni (Fringilla), Therica Wilson-Read (Sabrina), Emma Appleton (Renfri), Eamon Farren (Cahir), Joey Batey (Jaskier), Lars Mikkelsen (Stregobor), Royce Pierreson (Istredd), Maciej Musiał (Sir Lazlo), Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Dara), and Anna Shaffer as Triss.

The Witcher currently has no release date, and you can check out more from our Witcher coverage right here. You can also hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Witcher!