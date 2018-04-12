The Witcher’s Geralt of Rivia is Getting the Nendoroid Treatment

Geralt of Rivia … famed monster hunter, incorrigible ladies man, all around badass. And now, The Witcher’s protagonist can now add chibi cutie to the list of his titles because he is the latest character to get “Nendoroid-fied.”

Good Smile just confirmed that the silver-haired hunter would be getting the small-town collectible treatment soon with our first look at the painted prototype below! Even the base looks phenomenal with the flames licking up his pants as he stares on in determination:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Geralt of Rivia from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is joining the Nendoroid series! Here is a first look at his painted prototype – stay tuned for more info! #nendoroid #goodsmile #Witcher3 pic.twitter.com/PPZirusdDV — GoodSmile_US (@GoodSmile_US) March 17, 2018

This is the perfect time for Good Smile to make this move, with The Witcher television adaptation on Netflix continuing to make headway. Even after this time, the franchise continues to win awards and continues to be on every RPG lover’s mind. The story created by CD Projekt Red, adapted from the novels by Andrzej Sapkowski, has been an incredible trilogy with characters players couldn’t help but to fall in love with.

There are tons of ways to commemorate one’s love for The Witcher, including the infamous bathtub scene now in statue form! You can learn all about that right here, if that’s your fancy!

To learn more about Geralt himself, here’s a little bit more backstory on our beloved witcher courtesy of Wiki:

Geralt, the central character, is a witcher. Shortly after being born, Geralt was forced (by the “Law of Surprise”, a law that states that if one cannot pay for the services of a witcher, the witcher is entitled to something the debtor does not yet know they have) to undergo training and, eventually, become a witcher at Kaer Morhen — the stronghold of the Wolf School Witchers. Geralt survived numerous mutations during the Trial of the Grasses (alongside the extra mutations), thanks to which he gained practically superhuman physical and mental abilities with minimal side effects. He resisted the “changes” brought on by the Trial of Grasses better than most, which encouraged his makers to perform even more dangerous experimental procedures on him, making him lose all body pigmentation. Because of his pale skin and white hair, he is also known in the Elder Speech as “Gwynbleidd”, the White Wolf.

Despite his name, Geralt does not come from Rivia (although he learned how to mimic a Rivian accent): young witchers were encouraged to make up surnames for themselves by master Vesemir, to make their names sound more trustworthy. He once claimed that his first choice was Geralt Roger Eric du Haute-Bellegarde, but this was dismissed by Vesemir as silly and pretentious