The Witcher Set Photos Hint at a New Roach in Season 2

✖

Netflix is hard at work on season 2 of The Witcher, and thanks to a few more photos from the set we now have a look at what appears to be a new horse for Geralt. New photos taken by Burst Photos/LVT Media show the cast and crew filming at Frensham Little Pond, and you can see Henry Cavill's Geralt riding a horse that is not the Roach we saw all throughout season 1. This new horse is all black and he can be seen riding it with his sword at the ready, so the question then of course becomes what happened to season 1's Roach? We know he still has Roach at some point in season 2 since we saw him on the set, though there was a hint that something tragic might have happened (via Redanian Intelligence).

The previous set photos showed the crew wiping off fake blood from the set and from Roach himself. We assumed this was Geralt's blood or perhaps Roach going through a bloody area and getting some on him in the process. Unfortunately, Geralt having a different horse suggests something more permanent and might mean we are in store for a heartbreaking scene in season 2.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Burst Photos (@burst.photos)

Now, it's important to note that even if this is a different horse, Geralt will still call them Roach. He names all of his horses Roach, and we might be introduced to a new Roach somewhere in season 2.

As for the sequence itself, the report says that Geralt is most likely charging at Nilfgaardians who were attacking Yennefer. There was also a scene filmed that showed Nilfgaardians killing villagers, and another scene was filmed featuring Yennefer and Ciri.

You can find the official description for The Witcher season 2 below.

"Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside."

The Witcher is available to stream on Netflix now, and you can check out more from our Witcher coverage right here. You can also hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Witcher!