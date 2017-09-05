The Witcher III Is Getting An “Adult” Coloring Book And It’s Glorious

We've seen some great Witcher III collectibles over the past few years, from custom Gwent decks to special Geralt statues to other neat little things to remind us just how much we love the game. But now the developers at CD Projekt Red have gone the extra mile, teaming up with Dark Horse to bring us a coloring book.

That's right; it's time to get out your crayons, because there's an official The Witcher Adult Coloring Book on the way, loaded with 96 pages of black-and-white art. The coloring book was created by artists Marianna Strychowska, Yu-Chen Tang, and Scott Wade, with Strychowska handling the cover art. Here's the official description from the product page, where you can place pre-orders now:

Journey along with Geralt, Ciri, Triss, Yennefer, Roach, Shani, and all of your favorite Witcher characters in a variety of fantastic settings...all inspired by the hit video game franchise with The Witcher Adult Coloring Book. Featuring uniquely designed and highly detailed black-and-white illustrations inspired by the games; this compilation of exquisitely crafted images is a must-have for Witcher fans worldwide!

The book is set to release on November 1st, with a price of $14.99. It's currently on sale for $11.87 on Amazon.

Obviously this isn't the first time that we've seen an "adult" coloring book hit the market – anyone remember that promotional one that was done for Sausage Party through the Alamo Drafthouse theater chain? – but this'll no doubt be a hit with Witcher fans. With the full endorsement of CD Projekt Red, it's as an official a project as you can get.

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.