The Witcher EP Teases Incredibly Destructive and Magic-Filled Battle

When it comes to Netflix’s upcoming adaptation of The Witcher series of books, more and more is known about the production as we grow closer to the first season’s release date on December 20th, but there’s still much yet to be discovered. Even more has begun coming out as more and more folks share information from set visits earlier this year. In one such interview, an executive producer on the series teased that one scene was so full of magic and destruction, the production had to use CGI despite avoiding it elsewhere.

“This is a series in which we wanted to shoot as many things as possible [rather than use CGI],” The Witcher executive producer Tomek Bagiński told the Polish site Antyweb during a set visit earlier this year, as translated by Witcher fan site Redanian Intelligence. “These effects that appear are only there because they must appear. Not everything, of course, can be filmed. One of these situations will occur [here, Ogrodzieniec Castle], where the scale of the event that must happen, the level of destruction and magic and spells, is so spectacular that it must be done using computer effects.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

What do you think of the producer’s tease of a big battle? Are you excited to see how the world of The Witcher is adapted into a television series? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Here’s how Netflix describes the upcoming series on its press site:

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

Netflix’s The Witcher is scheduled to release its eight-episode first season on the streaming service on December 20th. Lauren S. Hissrich serves as showrunner. It stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, and Freya Allan as Ciri. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming adaptation right here.