The Witcher Showrunner Teases Liam Hemsworth as Geralt

Following Season 3, Liam Hemsworth will replace Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, the protagonist of Netflix's The Witcher. As you would expect, there's been some substantial backlash to the news, which broke last month. As we speak, a petition to bring Cavill back and axe the show's writers is reaching 300,000 signatures. It remains a mystery why Cavill and the show have departed ways. There have been suggestions it was a conflict of schedules, but reports from reputable sources cite creative differences and friction between Cavill and the show's writers and producers. Whatever the case, Cavill is gone and Liam is stepping into big shoes. While Liam is an equally prestigious actor, Cavill's love for the series is well-documented and he was undeniably the strongest part of it. And this is why so many fans are upset to see him go.

It's been a few weeks and those involved with the show are starting to break their silence over the matter. For example, just this week showrunner Lauren Hissrich finally issued a comment about the situation and the backlash it has produced. Alongside this, she also teased fans anticipating Hemsworth, noting she's excited for viewers and believes it's the start of a new chapter.

"I'm so excited for viewers," said Hissrich. "I think that it's just a new chapter for us. And I think new chapters bring new energy and that people will find things to love. So yeah, personally, I'm really excited."

Adding to this, Joey Batey, who plays Jaskier in the show, had the following to say about Liam joining the crew:

"I reached out to [Liam] and said 'Welcome'. The strength in him and the bravery to come and join a show like this, halfway through, is unbelievable," said Batey. "I hope that everyone knows the commitment that he's already showing to these incredibly big boots he has to fill. He's diving headfirst into this and taking it so seriously with his research and training and things like that."

It remains to be seen what Hemsworth will do with the role or what he will look like as Geralt, a hard character to pull off aesthetically speaking. Whatever he ends up doing and however he ends up looking, there's no denying he has a mountain to climb with fans.

