The Witcher Release Date Reportedly Leaked

Earlier this year, Netflix announced that The Witcher starring Henry Cavill will release sometime during Q4 2019. And while Netflix still hasn’t divulged a more specific date, a new report claims the show will be dropped on December 20, which is a Friday. The report also claims that filming for Season 2 will start either in December 2019 or January 2020, which would suggest that Season 2 will release sometime late 2020, or, more likely, in Q1 2021. As you may know, Netflix hasn’t announced plans for additional seasons, but a report from last December claims that it is very happy with the show, and has already greenlit more of it.

Word of the show’s potential release date comes way of NSFW celebrity blog Recapped. Now, I know what you’re thinking: that seems like a shoddy source. And on the surface level, it is. However, Recapped has actually been a great and reliable source for information regarding The Witcher. It notably broke the castings of Henry Cavill as Geralt and Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, and generally has been ahead of the game on a lot of news about the show.

That said, take this with a grain of salt. Unofficial information is unofficial information. Recapped has been a reliable source in the past, but that doesn’t mean this latest tidbit is accurate.

Netflix has yet to reveal the show’s debut trailer, but that should change soon. However, a release date announcement probably won’t happen until later in the year.

The Witcher is poised to release sometime during Q4 2019 via an eight episode run. For more news, media, and information on the highly-anticipated show, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of it by clicking right here.

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Do you think The Witcher will live up to the hype?

