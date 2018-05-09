‘The Witcher’ Netflix Series Scores Veteran Marvel Writers

Now that the pilot episode script is completely drafted up and ready to go, it’s time to start getting serious about the upcoming Neflix series based off of the novels that inspired CD Projekt RED’s The Witcher. With the author of the books, Andrzej Sapkowski, on board as creative, and the show’s writer Lauren S. Hissrich doling out detailed descriptions of which characters will be featured, it’s only natural that casting picks have begun to gain traction. That includes beefing up that creative team and … wow, what a team it’s turning out to be!

I can’t imagine a better day. The #Witcher writers’ room opened today, and it was full of ideas and banter and cupcakes and creativity and darkness and champagne and this hilarious picture that’s better than any of the posed group selfies I attempted. It’s happening. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/jUn9MPwf9L — Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) May 8, 2018

The Witcher’s showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich recently took to Twitter to share even more behind the scenes action before the meat of production begins. Her latest announcement excited many fans, especially those of Jessica Jones, when she revealed her some of her collaborators are. Jessica Jones’ Jenny Klein has officially been brought on board as well as Sneha Koorse (Constantine, Daredevil), Clare Higgins (The Worst Witch), and Declan de Barra (Funky Fables, The Originals).

The series itself will run 8 episodes long for its first season and will be adapting the first two books in Sapkowski’s books: Sword of Destiny and The Last Wish. The author himself also has the front seat at the head of creative, so we know that the series will remain true to its source material. And what a stunning source material it is, the reason behind CD Projekt RED’s iconic The Witcher RPG series. One thing is for certain, as a fan of both the books and the games – I can’t wait to see what Hissrich and the crew bring to the table!

Hissrich has been incredibly transparent throughout the whole process. She’s very quick to address concerns, very honest with where she is at progression-wise. It’s fantastic to see! She’s definitely no stranger to working within the realm of Netflix with her previous talents put forth for both Daredevil and The Defenders.

There is no set air date at this time, nor do we have a casting list, but it looks like everything is well on the way and we can’t wait to learn more!

