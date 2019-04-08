‘The Witcher’ Netflix Series Now Filming in Poland

The Witcher Netflix series has been predominately filming in Hungary and the Spanish island La Palma, but apparently some of the crew has packed their bags and are now in Poland to do further filming. Where in Poland the show is filming isn’t entirely clear, but it looks like the crew will at least be shooting some scenes in Rabsztyn, a small village in southern Poland where there is a ruined castle that could just be what the show is using as Kaer Morhen, an old keep where Witchers, including Geralt, train.

Of course, this is perhaps most notable because the author of the series, Andrezej Sapkowski, is Polish, and before the the video game franchise propelled the IP to international recognition, it was very popular in Poland for awhile. In other words, if the show is filming in Poland, it’s hard to imagine there won’t be some pretty substantial set leaks, unless of course they are filming in a very closed-off area. As you may know, set leaks have been minimal so far, with the only ones of note being of Anya Chalotra in costume as Yennefer and Henry Cavill in costume as Geralt.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We hear whispers that the show will be filming in Poland. Things point to Ogrodzieniec Castle being a location. The castle might be a ruin, but it still is beautiful. – It looks like a Witcher home… 😏 #TheWitcher #Witcher https://t.co/cx9G2EhWF8 pic.twitter.com/58R2QVnOE2 — r/netflixwitcher (@netflixwitcher) April 8, 2019

What’s also unclear at the moment is whether filming is being done with the castle in the backdrop or inside of it, but you’d presume the latter is the case, which actually should allow filming to be kept away from the public.

The Witcher Netflix series is poised to debut sometime later this year. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word from Netflix when the show will release in 2019, nor when the show’s first trailer will be revealed.

For more news, media, and information on the highly-anticipated show, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the TV adaptation by clicking right here.

Source: Naszemiasto via Reddit