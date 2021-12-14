The Witcher Trending on Netflix Ahead of Season 2 Debut

At long last, two years after it first debuted, The Witcher is finally coming back to Netflix with new episodes. The first season of the fantasy series was a hit with fans and became an absolute behemoth for Netflix almost overnight. Due to the difficulty and scale of the project, along with delays from the pandemic, The Witcher Season 2 has taken quite a while to get put together. Season 2 arrives in its entirety on Friday, and it appears fans are spending time preparing for the debut of the new episodes by rewatching what has already been released.

The rotating Top 10 list on Netflix is usually filled with new releases and titles that were just added to the service. Those sentiments ring mostly true with Monday’s edition of the list, with the exception of The Witcher.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The final spot in the Top 10 on Monday belongs to The Witcher, two years after the episodes available on Netflix were actually released. With Season 2 on the way, fans of The Witcher are rewatching the first batch of episodes, while some fans are likely getting into the series for the very first time.

You can check out a breakdown of Monday’s Netflix Top 10 below!

1. The Unforgivable

“Released from prison into a society that won’t forgive her, a woman convicted of murder searches for the little sister she was forced to leave behind.”

2. The Shack

“After suffering a tragic loss, Mack Phillips seeks answers from a mysterious letter urging him to visit a deserted shack in the Oregon wilderness.”

3. Back to the Outback

“They might look dangerous, but these wildly misunderstood creatures have hearts of gold – and they’re breaking out of captivity on a quest to find a home.”

4. Lost in Space

“After crash-landing on an alien planet, the Robinson family fights against all odds to survive and escape. But they’re surrounded by hidden dangers.”

5. The Queen of Flow

“Seventeen years after being wrongly imprisoned, a talented songwriter seeks justice against the men who caused her downfall and killed her family.”

6. Money Heist

“Eight thieves take hostages and lock themselves in the Royal mint of Spain as a criminal mastermind manipulates the police to carry out his plan.”

7. Law Abiding Citizen

“Traumatized by the atrocious murders of his wife and daughter, a grieving man gives in to his rage and sets out on a course of vengeance.”

8. Peter Rabbit 2

“Peter and his rabbit family leave Thomas and Bea’s garden for the city. When they get into trouble, Peter needs help from old friends to save the city.”

9. Twentysomethings: Austin

“In this coming-of-age reality series set in Austin, Texas, 20-somethings navigate love and friendship and start a new adventure: life.”

10. The Witcher

“Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster-hunter for hire, journeys toward his destiny in a turbulent world where people often prove more wicked than beasts.”