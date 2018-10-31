‘The Witcher’ Fans React to Henry Cavill As Geralt In First Netflix Teaser Trailer

We’ve received our first look at Man of Steel’s Henry Cavill as Geralt in the upcoming Netflix The Witcher series with a brand new trailer, and though many fans were excited to see at least something about the upcoming adaptation – the reactions to him in-character were less than ideal.

Oh my GOD, the new The Witcher Netflix teaser looks … not good. Like Legolas got drunk, got into a fight with a fairy, and then puked up a fantasy cosplay. Please be better than the teaser! 🙏 — Liana ‘LiLi’ Ruppert (@DirtyEffinHippy) October 31, 2018

I am giving this a shot, but this just looks like a high-fantasy fuck boy to me right now. //t.co/YRTBGxBady — Megan Peters (but spooky) (@meganpeterscb) October 31, 2018

Who wore it better? pic.twitter.com/AWIR86V2sl — Sarah Metheny (@smmetheny11) October 31, 2018

Geralt is fiercely determined, stoic in a lot of his mannerisms, but with a precise fatal edge. Cavill in this teaser looks … sassy. Which, to be fair – does also fit the character description in some parts, but definitely not his defining trait.

While many are used to seeing Geralt of Rivia with a beard in the games made by CD Projekt RED, it’s important to remember that this series is based off of the novels where the protagonist was sans facial hair. While many seem to think that it’s the beard itself that is making the teaser feel “wrong,” I can’t help but to think that it’s the entire vibe.

But, context is key and he could completely transform during an actual scene. With the right CGI, makeup and environment, Cavill could very well be the perfect witcher. Needless to say at this point, however, the majority of the community seems unimpressed.

What do you think about the Man of Steel himself as Geralt of Rivia? Are you digging his Netflix look or are you a part of the “what are thooooose” crowd reacting to the new video? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below!

The Witcher Netflix series is currently without a release date, though it is slated for some point next year. For more details on the upcoming series, you can check out our Show Hub right here.