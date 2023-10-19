The Witcher: Path of Destiny Launches on Gamefound, Unlocks Fan Favorite Story

CD Project Red and Go On Board have teamed up for a new Witcher game titled Path of Destiny, and the new game is now live on Gamefound! The Witcher: Path of Destiny has already sailed past its funding goal of $75,000 several times over, and as a result, the campaign has unlocked some major stretch goals. That includes a new playable character in Triss Marigold, new solo mode upgrades, special envelopes full of unlockables for all three main tales, and a new tale that fans will lose their minds over in Grain of Truth. More stretch goals have yet to be revealed, but we'll keep you posted on what comes next. You can check out the full campaign right here.

Path of Destiny is for 1 to 5 players and will have you playing as Geralt, Ciri, Yennefer, Vessimir, Dandelion, or Triss as you navigate tales from the stories you love. There is also a solo mode for one of the Tales that allows you to bring Geralt with you as a companion, but that has now been expanded thanks to the stretch goals, so you can bring along Ciri, Vesemir, Yennefer, or Dandelion now as well.

(Photo: Go On Board)

You can select from four different tales in Path of Destiny (with the addition of Grain of Truth), and each brings in characters you know from the books and the games. The tales are Striga, Edge of the World, Lesser Evil, and now Grain of Truth, and each one will feature new rules and twists on mechanics to shake things up. The envelopes will have special objectives the player needs to fulfill to unlock, but once they do they will get cool new additions to the game that they can choose to use from that point forward.

"With The Witcher: Old World, the Go On Board team proved that they not only know what makes The Witcher world tick, but also how to adapt the setting perfectly into a unique and engaging board game experience that wholeheartedly embraces its source material," said Jan Rosner, VP of Business Development, CD PROJEKT RED.

"Our next joint project, Path of Destiny, will be just as unique, if not more so, by letting players interact with the world of The Witcher like never before, with choices having consequences that can lead well known stories toward thrilling new conclusions," Rosner said. "Exploring these possibilities is a lot of fun, regardless of board game experience or knowledge of The Witcher universe. I can't wait for you to check it out – do let us know what you think!" You can find the official description for Witcher: Path of Destiny below.

"Take on the role of Geralt, Yennefer, Ciri, Vesemir, or Dandelion and retell the iconic stories from the saga. Use your unique abilities and follow the path of destiny or completely change its course. The actions taken by the group will determine how the story ends – but only one of you will be remembered as a hero...."

Are you excited for The Witcher: Path of Destiny? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things Witcher and tabletop with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!