The Witcher: Path of Destiny Announced

Fans of The Witcher recently had the chance to jump into Go On Board and CD Projekt Red's The Witcher: Old World, which shipped out to backers after a successful crowdfunding campaign. Now Go On Board and CD Projekt Red have partnered up once again for a new board game titled The Witcher: Path of Destiny, which will hit Gamefound on October 19th. Path of Destiny is for 1 to 5 players and will have you playing as Geralt, Ciri, Yennefer, Vessimir, or Dandelion as you navigate tales from the stories you love. You can check out more details in the video below, and you can find the campaign page right here.

You can select from three different tales in Path of Destiny, each bringing in characters you know from the books and the games. The tales are Striga, Edge of the World, and Lesser Evil, and each one will feature new rules and twists on mechanics to shake things up. Plus, one Tale will allow you to play things solo, taking Geralt with you as a companion throughout.

Path of Destiny will start players out with the task of drafting cards and considering all of the elements at play, including colors, symbols, bonuses, and turn order. Then all players will simultaneously play cards from their hands, creating a unique timeline that shows their chosen actions. Those symbols all play a role in steering the particular tale's storyline, and whatever symbol ends up winning out gets a Destiny token placed on top.

After three turns and three Destiny tokens, the story moves forward into new territory, and players score victory points and gain experience points, which can be used to unlock new abilities. After three rounds, the game will reach one of its multiple epilogues, and players discover who emerges as the main hero of the story. You can find the official description below.

"Take on the role of Geralt, Yennefer, Ciri, Vesemir, or Dandelion and retell the iconic stories from the saga. Use your unique abilities and follow the path of destiny or completely change its course. The actions taken by the group will determine how the story ends – but only one of you will be remembered as a hero...."

The campaign preview shows a 1st-day gift and Gamefound exclusive miniature, which features Geralt riding Roach into battle as he starts to pull his silver sword. Each character comes with a player board, start cards, character tokens, ability tokens, a character standee, a goal card, ability tokens, and experience markers. The Deluxe Pledge will add a double-layered player board and a character miniature, as well as character-scoring miniatures and tale tuck-boxes.

Those pledges also include all of the stretch goals, but those have yet to be revealed. There is a playmat and token set also featured on the campaign, but it isn't known if that's an add-on or something included in another pledge. As for expansions, Old World featured several, and Witcher fans are sure to want more storylines and tales to add to the promising experience. You can check out the full campaign here, and it will launch on October 19th.

Are you excited for The Witcher: Path of Destiny? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things Witcher and tabletop with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!