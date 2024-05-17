New Call of Duty Game Reportedly Coming Straight to Xbox Game Pass as Hoped

Call of Duty fans worried about whether or not the newest release will come to Xbox Game Pass may not have to worry after all if the latest report about the matter is accurate. This next Call of Duty Game is supposedly going to be another Black Ops game -- Black Ops 6 if you'd like to subscribe to more precise rumors -- and recently, there were concerns that it might not come to Xbox Game Pass despite Xbox's assurance that first-party titles big and small would be available in the service day-and-date every time one releases.

Xbox president Sarah Bond suggested recently that the next Call of Duty game would be among the day-one Xbox Game Pass releases, but Bond for whatever reason would not outright confirm that Call of Duty, specifically, would be included in Activision's slate of Xbox Game Pass games which currently only consists of Diablo 4. Now, the Wall Street Journal is reporting that the new Call of Duty game releasing later this year will indeed be put on Xbox Game Pass right away when it launches.

Call of Duty Coming to Xbox Game Pass?

Given Xbox's commitment to putting its games including Activision Blizzard releases right onto Xbox Game Pass, it follows that this report will turn out to be true. If it doesn't it's not a stretch to imagine that Xbox Game Pass subscribers would feel a bit cheated with Call of Duty getting a special exception to bypass the service due to how well it sells every year.

If Call of Duty were to come straight to Xbox Game Pass this year, one would expect a pretty significant spike in Xbox Game Pass subscriptions from people who want to get it at a far cheaper price than the $70 it'll go for upon release. Given that Call of Duty games are supported for at least a year before the new one comes out, however, the hope from Microsoft would be that those new subscribers stay subscribed if they want to keep playing the newest Call of Duty content as it releases be that the multiplayer component, new Call of Duty: Warzone content, or the Zombies.

However, another concern from Xbox Game Pass subscribers is that the price of Xbox Game Pass might start going up to offset the risk of putting on Xbox Game Pass what would be the biggest game that the subscription service has ever gotten. Xbox Game Pass Core costs $9.99 and would most definitely not be where Call of Duty goes with the game more likely being locked behind the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate tier that costs $16.99 (there's also a PC Game Pass option for $9.99 which would probably get Call of Duty, too). Xbox's Phil Spencer said recently that price increases for Xbox Game Pass were "inevitable," and if another were to happen, the addition of Call of Duty seems as appropriate a time as any for that to transpire.

Activision's new Call of Duty game has not yet been formally announced.