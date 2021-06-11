The Witcher Reveals Mysterious Release Date

✖

The Witcher started off the morning with a big tease, getting fans talking and providing a release date of July 9th in the process. That's awesome right? Yes, yes it is, but there's one problem...they didn't say what it's for. That's right, we have a release to mark our calendars with, but as of now, you're going to have to put question marks around it. What we do know though is it's a Witcher-related project thanks to who shared the date, which happened to be the official Witcher game account. The Witcher game account then reached out to The Witcher Netflix account, who then hit up the CD Projekt Red account, and then the Gwent account got in on the conversation too.

The Witcher account started things off on Twitter, writing "Hey @WitcherNetflix, are you free on July 9th?" The Witcher Netflix responded with "Hi, @CDPROJEKTRED! Sure - want to meet up?" The Witcher game account replied 'It's a date!", and then Gwent went all emojis, signaling they marked the calendar.

Hey @WitcherNetflix, are you free on July 9th? — The Witcher (@witchergame) June 11, 2021

So, the prevailing theory would be that July 9th will be a release date for The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf or something Gwent related. The reason being that July is a little early for the full release of The Witcher season 2, which is currently in post-production. The same obviously goes for Blood Origin, since they are just ramping up things on that project.

It's also probably too soon for a reveal of a new Witcher game in the core series since CD Projekt Red is working on Cyberpunk 2077. Perhaps we'll get a Netflix Witcher Gwent crossover? Sounds cool to me, but I'm holding out hope it's the first tease for Nightmare of the Wolf. Granted, it could also be for something like a Witcher-themed event or presentation, but we'll just have to wait and see.

You can find the official description for The Witcher season 2 below.

"Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside."

