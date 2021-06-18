The Witcher Season 2 Reveals Geralt Teaser Trailer

✖

Netflix decided to treat everyone to some new footage from season 2 of The Witcher, and it stars everyone's favorite monster hunter. Henry Cavill's Geralt is the star of the show in the new footage, as we get several new looks at him and a few blurry teases of some other very interesting elements. Several shots show Geralt with his sword drawn and react to take on a creature, though we don't get a good look at who he is facing. In one of those images, you can see eyes are changed, which could be because of a potion.

That potion might be a Cat potion, which when taken allows Witchers to pick up additional wavelengths of light so they can see in much darker areas, which is perfect for Monster lairs. When a Witcher moves into a more well-lit area, the pupils narrow to keep them from being blinded, and the certainty look narrow in the trailer.

What does destiny have in store for Geralt of Rivia in Season 2? Here's a clue. pic.twitter.com/u1uXAnzUfG — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) June 18, 2021

We also see a figure talking to Geralt in Kaer Morhen, as well as several Witcher medallions, and then more shots of beautiful locales with Geralt ready to fight with silver sword in hand, as well as what could be a look at Yennefer, who is thought to have been captured at the Battle of Sodden.

You can check out all the footage in the video above, and you can find the official description for The Witcher season 2 below.

"Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside."

The show stars Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), Freya Allan (Ciri), Jodhi May (Calanthe), Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (Eist), Adam Levy (Mousesack), MyAnna Buring (Tissaia), Mimi Ndiweni (Fringilla), Therica Wilson-Read (Sabrina), Emma Appleton (Renfri), Eamon Farren (Cahir), Joey Batey (Jaskier), Lars Mikkelsen (Stregobor), Royce Pierreson (Istredd), Maciej Musiał (Sir Lazlo), Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Dara), and Anna Shaffer as Triss.

What did you think of the teaser? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things Witcher with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!