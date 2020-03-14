The Witcher Season 2 Reportedly Continuing Production Despite Coronavirus Pandemic

According to a new report, The Witcher Season 2 is continuing production in Europe, despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. This week — reacting to the virus’ disruption — Netflix froze production on every single film and TV series in the United States and Canada. However, The Witcher isn’t in either of these regions. Rather, it’s currently based in the UK, and right now filming continues unabated. The report comes way of Redanian Intelligence, a very reliable source when it comes to information pertaining to the show.

The Witcher experts note that as of right now, March 14, there has been no major production shifts as a result of the coronavirus. Of course, this could change very quickly. Right now, the virus is rapidly spreading in the UK, and has been causing severe disruption in both Italy and Spain.

According to the report, filming this week continued at Kaer Morhen with Henry Cavill, Freya Allan, Kim Bodnia, and more present. Meanwhile, Redanian Intelligence notes that one of these scenes included Cavill wearing his black-eye contacts, suggesting that Geralt was drinking his potions while at Kaer Morhen, presumably to demonstrate their effects to Ciri.

Right now, production of the show is reportedly set to continue next week, but there’s a good chance this will be interrupted by the coronavirus outbreak in the UK, which has been slower to react to the virus than many other countries in Europe.

The Witcher Season 2 is poised to drop sometime next year.

In the most recent and related news, word that Game of Thrones star Natalie Dormer has joined the cast for the season has been debunked. Meanwhile, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf has been confirmed as canon.