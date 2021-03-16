The Witcher Season 2 Set Photos Tease Appearance of Oxenfurt

✖

Production on The Witcher season 2 continues to make headway, with members of the cast already wrapping their portions of filming. Now we have a look at what appears to be one of the big three locations featured in season 2, Oxenfurt. New set photos from Redanian Intelligence reveal an impressive new city being built at Witcher's home of Arborfield Studios, and the scale is rather large. While nothing in the set directly confirms it is Oxenfurt, the look of the set could easily serve as the city from the books and games, and more importantly, it would complete the arc that has been hinted at already in a big way throughout the production of season 2.

We already know that a few things that suggest this is the bustling city from the source material. Season 2 will adapt Blood of Elves, and several pieces of that book and storyline are already in the mix for season 2. Locations like Kaer Morhen (the remains of the Witcher school of the wolf) and the Temple of Melitele are two of the three key locations in the book, and we already know that the first two are in season 2.

It goes to reason then that the third location, Oxenfurt, would also be in the mix, especially because of who Geralt meets there and the battle that takes place within its walls. Geralt meets Sigismund Dijkstra, a popular character in the games and books who is the head of the Redanian secret service, in Oxenfurt, and their story picks up in a big way from there.

Oxenfurt is also the location of a battle between Geralt, Rience (who has also been cast for season 2), and the Michelet Brothers, who are hired to take Geralt down. This takes place in the streets of Oxenfurt, and while the show currently doesn't involve Philippa Eilhart, this fight is just too good not to make its way into season 2.

You can find the official description for The Witcher season 2 below.

"Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside."

The show stars Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), Freya Allan (Ciri), Jodhi May (Calanthe), Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (Eist), Adam Levy (Mousesack), MyAnna Buring (Tissaia), Mimi Ndiweni (Fringilla), Therica Wilson-Read (Sabrina), Emma Appleton (Renfri), Eamon Farren (Cahir), Joey Batey (Jaskier), Lars Mikkelsen (Stregobor), Royce Pierreson (Istredd), Maciej Musiał (Sir Lazlo), Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Dara), and Anna Shaffer as Triss.

The Witcher is available to stream on Netflix now, and you can check out more from our Witcher coverage right here. You can also hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Witcher!