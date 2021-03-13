The Witcher's Lambert Wraps Season 2 Filming

✖

Production on Netflix's The Witcher season 2 is moving along slowly but steadily despite the challenges of the pandemic, and it seems like it's really starting to make progress. The latest evidence of this is in a new post from Paul Bullion, who will be playing the role of one of Geralt's fellow Witchers in the highly anticipated second season. Bullion shared a post on Twitter revealing that he's now wrapped filming for his role in season 2, and teases what fans are in store for.

Bullion shared an image of his Lambert emblazoned chair and water bottle from the set and shared a message quite fitting of a Witcher, which you can find in the post below.

It's a wrap on Lambert for S2 @witchernetflix I clutch my wolf medallion & thank production for everything. It's been an honour joining. This team is making something special during a global crisis

🐺⚔️♥️

#witcher #Lambert #Team #WitcherNetflix pic.twitter.com/QlopqHwgEq — Paul Bullion (@PaulBullionLive) March 13, 2021

Lambert is a favorite from the games and the novels and is one of the last Witchers to be trained at Kaer Morhen, the School of the Wolf. While Geralt is clearly the most well-known Witcher, he's one of several still floating around the world, and Lambert is one of the more memorable ones. Lambert travels around the world as well, but unlike Geralt spends a lot more time at Kaer Morhen with Vesemir and Coen.

Lambert is much more prevalent in CD Projekt Red's series, as he makes appearances in all three games, especially in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, where Geralt works alongside him several times on quests and in a major battle. Now he looks to play a big role in Netflix's series as well, and we can't wait to see how it all turns out.

You can find the official description for The Witcher season 2 below.

"Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside."

The Witcher is available to stream on Netflix now, and you can check out more from our Witcher coverage right here.