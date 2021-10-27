The Witcher Season 2 Report Leaks Controversial Plot Point Between Geralt and Triss

A controversial scene, involving protagonist Geralt of Rivia and Triss Merigold, in The Witcher Season 2 has reportedly been leaked. One of the biggest question marks going into Season 2 is what will Triss’ role be in the second season and whether she will be a love interest of Geralt. In the books the show is based on, Triss is a fairly minor character and while she and Geralt have some type of relationship, it’s not a very serious or important one. In the video game adaptation, which popularized the series, this is different. Triss is one of Geralt’s love interests in the first game, his primary love interest in the second game, and one of two major love interests in the third and final game. In fact, in the video game adaptation, she’s a more prominent character than Yennefer and more involved with Geralt’s adventures from start to finish. The first season of the Netflix show suggested that Triss won’t be as important as she is in the game adaptation. And this may still be the case in the second season, but a new report may hint at the contrary.

The report comes the way of Redanian Intelligence, who claims that Triss and Geralt will have a sex scene in the second season that will happen in Kaer Morhen, with Geralt still unaware of Yennefer’s fate, believing she’s dead after being killed at Sodden.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Unfortunately, this is where the report ends. And of course, what is here needs to be taken with a grain of salt. While the source in question has proven reliable in the past, it doesn’t change the fact that everything here is information of the unofficial variety. If the report is true though, it’s going to rustle some feathers, particularly among fans that prefer the books compared to the video game adaptation.

As you may know, the Netflix show has taken very little from the video game adaption of the series, and has rather solely leaned on the books. However, just in the first season, it’s shown it will take creative liberties that separate itself from the work it’s based on.

The Witcher Season 2 is set to premiere sometime in December 2021. For more coverage on the Netflix — including all of the latest news, rumors, and leaks — click here.