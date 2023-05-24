The Witcher Season 3: Henry Cavill Says Ciri and Geralt's Bond Gets Even Stronger

Since debuting in 2019, The Witcher has largely centered on the bond between Geralt and Ciri. In an interview with Netflix's Tudum, Geralt actor Henry Cavill discussed how that bond continues to evolve and change in Season 3. Viewers can expect to see Geralt stepping into more of a fatherly role than we've previously seen, and how it defines the character's purpose. We'll see Ciri fighting monsters alongside her father figure, and getting to do a bit more of the heavy lifting. According to Cavill, his character embraces this new role "like a fish to water."

"It's quite lovely to see that underneath this cynical, acerbic, walls-up kind of nature is actually a very loving core, Cavill told Tudum.

Ciri has grown-up quite a bit since her debut in Season 1, and viewers can expect to see her character continue to evolve. As she battles alongside Geralt, she's working at getting a better hold on her powers. While Cavill says he'll be "correcting her errors" and protecting her if she needs back-up, "otherwise he's letting her do the fight." According to Ciri actress Freya Allen, this is all part of the character's journey.

"It's a really emotional journey for Ciri and her development," Allan told Tudum. "At the beginning of that season, she still feels like a young teenager and by the end, she does really seem like she's grown up."

The family dynamic won't just center on Geralt and Ciri, but also Yennefer, as well. Just as Geralt will be stepping more into the fatherly role, Netflix hints that Yennefer will also become more of a mother to Ciri. Given some of the major threats that the trio will have to deal with in Season 3, it will be interesting to see how this family dynamic will play out, and if it will be enough to keep Geralt, Ciri, and Yennefer ahead of the forces that threaten them!

The Witcher Season 3 Volume 1 will release on June 29th.

Are you looking forward to The Witcher Season 3? Are you excited to see how the relationship between Geralt and Ciri has changed? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!