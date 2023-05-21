The Witcher Season 3 Promo Art Reveals Major Spoiler

After an incredibly long wait, The Witcher Season 3 is almost upon us. The season will release in two parts, with Season 3 Volume 1 debuting on Netflix on June 29th. Over the last few months, we've learned that the season will borrow quite a bit from the book Time of Contempt, so fans of the source material should have an idea of what to expect. However, those less familiar with the books might have been spoiled about one of the twists coming up! As pointed out by Redanian Intelligence, the merch store Urban Species has shared several prints for merchandise, which feature characters from the series.

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD! The prints showcased on the website include designs focused on several protagonists, including Geralt, Ciri, Yennefer, and Jaskier. However, there's also a print that features the show's villains, including Emperor Emhyr, Fringilla, Cahir, and Vilgefortz. That last inclusion is a bit surprising, as Vilgefortz's role working for the Nilfgaardian Empire is something of a plot twist in the story. In Time of Contempt, Geralt first encounters the mage Vilgefortz at a reception at Thanedd Island. It's not until Geralt stumbles on a coup orchestrated by Vilgefortz that he discovers the mage's true allegiance. The print featuring Vilgefortz can be found below.

(Photo: Netflix)

One of the biggest complaints viewers have had with The Witcher is that it doesn't follow the source material as closely as many would like. Showrunner Lauren Hissrich has indicated that Season 3 will be quite a bit more faithful, as there are a number of major events to cover. This spoiler seems to lend some credence to that claim, and it looks like viewers can expect to see a lot of key character moments and events from Time of Contempt in Season 3. Faithfulness does not always equate to quality, but for fans of the works of Andrzej Sapkowski, this all sounds very promising. Hopefully those less familiar with the books will be able to avoid spoilers like these!

