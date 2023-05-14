The Witcher: Anya Chalotra Comments on Henry Cavill Leaving Show For First Time

The first half of The Witcher Season 3 is finally set to release on Netflix next month, and the event is somewhat bittersweet for fans. After all, this season will mark the final one for series star Henry Cavill, who will not be playing the role of Geralt in Season 4. For the first time since the news broke last year, co-star Anya Chalotra has spoken about Cavill's departure. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the Yennefer actress revealed that the cast found out after filming on Season 3 finished.

"All we knew were the feelings that we have when any season comes to an end. It's full of pride and love and accomplishment for what we've done," Chalotra told Entertainment Weekly. "So, we stayed in that moment rather than anything else. The news was... yeah, it's hard to take because he's a crucial part of the show and we all adore him. So, we're gonna miss him a lot. I wish him all the best."

Season 4 of The Witcher will see the role of Geralt played by actor Liam Hemsworth. Hemsworth reportedly tried out for the role of Geralt several years ago, but the role ended up going to Cavill. Cavill has long been a massive fan of The Witcher's source material, and it seems that might have had something to do with his departure from the series. There has been no official word on why the actor is leaving, but Cavill has been outspoken about his desire to see the show adhere closer to the works of writer Andrzej Sapkowski. That reverence for the source material apparently caused strain between Cavill and showrunner Lauren Hissrich.

Ironically enough, Cavill's final season seems to be the one that will line up closest to the books that inspired it. The season will apparently focus a lot on moments from Time of Contempt, in terms of both character moments as well as action sequences. Fans of the show will get a chance to find out for themselves when The Witcher Season 3 Volume 1 releases on June 29th.

Are you looking forward to The Witcher Season 3? Do you still find yourself bummed about Cavill leaving?