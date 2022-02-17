The Witcher Season 3 Casting Descriptions Reveal New Characters

Season 3 of Netflix’s The Witcher is bound to add more memorable characters for the Witcher fandom to receive and recognize, but since we’re still a ways away from the next season’s release, we don’t know of any definite characters who’ll be present or the talent that’ll play them. Like we’ve seen from every season, however, there are casting descriptions that have been discovered that appear to hint at some of the characters that’ll be in Season 3.

As expected, these casting calls for different characters refer to the roles by codenames and not their real titles, so we don’t yet know what the final names will be or even if all of these 10 characters will actually make it into Season 3. That said, the descriptions and codenames seen below which come from The Illuminerdi may tip off astute Witcher fans about some of the characters that’ll be added based on their described personalities and situations.

Videos by ComicBook.com

10 Potential Characters in The Witcher Season 3

Picadilly – Described as “second in line to the throne but seems more prone to a player lifestyle than to a political one. Though he gives off a carefree air, underneath it all he’s rather shrewd at strategy and impassive to boot.” Marylebone – Possesses not only a razor sharp wit but a quick blade as well. Her age belies her experience, for she has been forced to mature quickly and learn to survive in a cruel world.” Greenwich – Described as “a brave and loyal soldier, portrayed by an actor in his 20s, who feels his fervor fade slightly when he realizes his comrades are not as committed as he is.” Parsons – Described as “a teenage girl convinced she is someone else in order to become a political pawn.” Hampstead – Described as “a middle-aged married woman trapped in a loveless marriage to a man who is more like her child than her husband. Though she inhabits courtly life, her opinions more often than not fall on deaf ears.” Victoria – Described as “a gorgeous free spirit who is hot-blooded but kind-hearted.” Euston – Described as “a ladies’ maid, played by an actress in her 20s, whose shy and timid appearance is hiding a lethal wildcard ready to put the hurt on those who stand in her way.” Maida Vale – Described as “plus-sized and powerful, she is a member of a particular group of women you don’t want to cross. Vivacious and self-confident, she’s sure to be a match for anyone she meets in The Witcher. Angel – Described as “a royal messenger, played by someone who will need to know his way around a horse. This middle-aged gentleman was tired of his life and the horrors he’d witnessed on the job until he heard something that revolutionized his outlook from that moment on.” Richmond – Described as “a musician who sells instruments for a living and is done with customers thinking they can walk all over her.”

We’ve seen other reports lately that have potentially hinted at new characters – including villains – who might be in Season 3, so expect many more of those kinds of hints and speculations to surface before the new season releases.