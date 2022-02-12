The Witcher Season 3 Report Leaks New Villain

A new report has leaked a new villain coming to The Witcher with Season 3. The Witcher Season 3 is poised to begin filming soon, which means we should be hearing about new characters and castings soon. Before this happens though, Redandian Intelligence has reportedly gotten their hands on some auditioning tapes that reveal yet another person is hunting down Ciri, and it’s none other than The Professor. For now, it remains to be seen how prominent the character will be in the new season, but fans of the books and games will need no introduction to the villain.

Ralf Blunden, more commonly known as The Professor, is a hired thug known to do anything for some coin, including murder. The nickname “The Professor” was given to Blunden not only because of the spectacles he wears, but because he’s known to talk fancifully, often to the point that what he’s saying doesn’t entirely make sense.

An assassin and swordsman, he appears in both the books and the first video game, but it sounds like his appearance here will be in line with the books, which is to say it sounds like he’s been hired to hunt down Ciri and Yennefer. Unfortunately, for him, this also leads to an encounter with Geralt.

All of that said, take everything here with a grain of salt. While the report provides compelling evidence and while they are largely a very reliable source when it comes to the Netflix series, it doesn’t change the fact that none of this has been confirmed.

The Witcher Season 3 pre-production is currently ongoing, with filming expected to begin soon. At the moment of publishing, there’s no word when the new season will release. For more coverage on the Netflix show, click here.

