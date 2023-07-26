The Witcher Season 3 Part 2 Episode Teasers Revealed

The Witcher Season 3 Part 2 is set to debut on July 27th, and when it does, viewers will be treated to the final three episodes featuring actor Henry Cavill. With just hours left to go, Netflix has released new teasers for all three episodes. It's unclear whether these are the actual titles for the episodes, or just hints at what to expect from the episodes themselves. Either way, they don't offer much in the way of details, but there are some thematic elements we might be able to discern from them. The teasers include:

Episode 306: Everybody has a Plan 'Til They Get Punched in the Face

Episode 307- Out of the Fire, Into the Frying Pan

Episode 308- The Cost of Chaos

The description for episode 306 is actually a quote from Mike Tyson, who said those words prior to fighting Evander Holyfield. A big part of The Witcher Season 3 revolves around Geralt training Ciri, and it would seem that advice could be a valuable lesson! With Ciri fighting monsters, she might just learn how quickly plans have to change when dealing with powerful opponents. Of course, that's totally conjecture, so readers should take this all with a grain of salt.

For many viewers, Season 3 represents an ending of sorts, as Season 4 will see Geralt being played by Liam Hemsworth. Cavill has provided no explanation for why he's leaving The Witcher, but the actor has frequently shared frustrations with the show's lack of faithfulness to the works of Andrzej Sapkowski. Showrunner Lauren Hissrich has promised that Cavill will receive a "heroic sendoff" in these final episodes, but it remains to be seen how that might play out. There has been a lot of bitterness from fans about the change in lead actor, with many swearing that they will not be returning for subsequent seasons. Hopefully The Witcher Season 3 will end Cavill's run in a way that's satisfying, while also convincing fans to stick around for what's to come!

