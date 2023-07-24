The Witcher Season 4 Villain Possibly Revealed

The Witcher Season 3 Volume 2 will release on July 27th, bringing an end to the Henry Cavill era of the series. There's still a whole lot we don't know about the next season of the show, but new reporting from Redanian Intelligence may have revealed the next major villain. According to the site, actor Sharlto Copley (District 9, Oldboy) may have been cast as Leo Bonhart. While the site cannot confirm the role for certain, Copley has apparently been cast in both The Witcher Season 4, as well as the Rats spin-off.

Warning: Potential Spoilers Ahead!

In The Witcher novels, Bonhart is an intimidating bounty hunter, and is known as a killer of Witchers. Redanian Intelligence speculates that audiences will be introduced to Bonhart in the Rats spin-off, where he'll be the one that kills Dolph Lundgren's character. We'll then see him go on to play a bigger role in Season 4, where he'll once again come into conflict with the Rats, as well as Ciri. It remains to be seen whether this theory will prove correct, but Redanian Intelligence has a deep knowledge of all things Witcher, and the theory would make a lot of sense based on everything that's been revealed thus far.

As of this writing, Netflix has not officially announced the Rats spin-off, but it was apparently filming under the title "Riff Raff." Redanian Inteliigence reported that filming on Riff Raff came to an end recently, so an announcement about the project will likely happen sometime in the near future. The Rats first appeared in the novel Time of Contempt, and Season 3 of The Witcher is heavily based on that work. The characters will apparently appear in the second half of the season, setting up a bigger role in Season 4. We should have a much better idea where things are going when the final episodes of Season 3 are released, but it looks like the future of the show is coming into focus.

Are you excited to see what happens after The Witcher Season 3? Do you think Sharlto Copley will play Bonhart? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!