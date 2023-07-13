The Witcher is Getting an Official Cookbook Later This Year

The Witcher series has become a media juggernaut over the last few years. Most know about the games, novels, and TV series at this point, but works inspired by author Andrzej Sapkowski don't end there. One of the more interesting things to pop up out of the franchise is the Witcher Kitchen team, which is a spin-off of Nerds' Kitchen that dreams up different dishes inspired by the hit franchise. Now, Witcher Kitchen is on the verge of releasing an official cookbook filled with recipes and lore. The Witcher Official Cookbook is set to launch on November 21 and is already blowing up the pre-sale charts.

The Official Cookbook is being written by Anita Sarna and Karolina Krupecka, the two cooks behind the Witcher Kitchen project. What's really neat about this project is that Sarna and Krupecka have actually created a new character that serves as the narrator of the book, which will take readers on a journey through the various dishes included in the book. Looking through the excerpts made available, you can see that the cookbook takes on some aspects of a diary, giving readers a little in-universe backstory on how the author came across each dish.

The Witcher Official Cookbook is coming out on November 21st!



Written by Anita Sarna and Karolina Krupecka of @WitcherKitchen and @NerdsKitchen, the book will take you on a culinary journey across The Continent. The cookbook is not only filled with recipes but also with lore, as… pic.twitter.com/LDp1UtaTAx — The Witcher (@witchergame) July 12, 2023

Even if you're not a cook, this book might be worth picking up for major fans of The Witcher. While the lore isn't world-shattering, it does provide an extra bit of flavor to enhance the world and its food. Plus, the cookbook promises an "in-depth foreword" from Sapkowski, where he talks about "his own culinary inspirations and stories." If you ever wanted to get some insight into the dishes he dreamed up in his novels, The Witcher Official Cookbook is your opportunity to do so.

Of course, the cookbook is just one of many things going on in The Witcher right now. Season 3 Part 2 of the Netflix adaptation drops on July 27, which will be the final time we see Henry Cavill as Geralt. On the game front, we know that CD Projekt Red is currently working on several projects, including a co-op game. Plus, Fortnite recently dropped skins for Ciri and Yennefer. It's safe to say The Witcher team is very busy these days.