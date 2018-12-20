‘The Witcher’ and ‘Star Wars’ Collide With This Ciri Cosplay

With production fully underway for the upcoming The Witcher Netflix series, it’s safe to say that we’ve got the fantasy game on our minds a lot lately. We love sharing fan creations from imaginative cosplayers, and so when we stumbled upon this Star Wars x The Witcher mashup, it was too good not to share – even if we couldn’t find the name of the cosplayer.

For anyone that follows our cosplay hub, you know we always credit the cosplayers we showcase. I searched for hours to try to find out who this talented cosplayer is and couldn’t find anything with proper credit. It was too good not to share, so as the writer – please help me find out who this person is so we can share even more of her incredible work with the world!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Originally spotted over on Joy Reactor, seeing The Witcher’s Ciri donning a much darker take on Rey’s outfit was incredible. As a fan of both franchises, the attention to detail was easy to appreciate! From the scar on her face, the contact lens color, even the surroundings of the photoshoot itself – this crossover portrayal was nothing short of stunning.

For those that may not know who Cirilla Fiona Elen Riannon “Ciri” even is, she “is the deuteragonist and lead heroine of The Witcher franchise. She’s a princess of Cintra and the daughter of Pavetta and Duny, which was an alias used by Emhyr var Emreis, the emperor of Nilfgaard, as well as the adopted daughter of Geralt of Rivia and Yennefer of Vengerberg. Throughout the game, Ciri is being chased by The Wild Hunt led by Eredin, King of the Wild Hunt who wants to harness the power of of Elder Blood running through Ciri’s veins to cause the Conjunction of Spheres to bring the Aen Elle elves into the world of humans. She notably becomes playable multiple times throughout The Witcher 3,making her the only other playable character in the games other than Geralt himself.”

As mentioned above, if you know who this cosplayer is please, please, please shoot over her social media portfolio either in the comment section below or over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy so I can link her work to this piece! Thank you for your help!