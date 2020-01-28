The Witcher Fan Recreates Geralt and Jaskier in LEGO

Over the past month-or-so, The Witcher franchise has found an entire new audience, thanks to the debut of its Netflix television series. The new incarnation has adapted Geralt (Henry Cavill), Yennifer (Anya Chalotra), and Ciri (Freya Allan) in an entirely new context — and unintentionally birthed a new meme In the process. Quite a lot of fans have had “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher” – the song that Jaskier (Joey Batey) sings about Geralt’s adventures – stuck in their head in recent weeks. This has resulted in some delightful fan-made tributes — including a new one, shared by Reddit user beagletank. The photo recreates a diorama of Geralt and Jaskier’s travels using LEGO bricks and minifigures.

Sadly, the diorama was apparently rendered in a digital program, so you might have to do extra work to recreate the set in real life. Still, the set-up is pretty endearing and showcases just how popular Jaskier and Geralt – and the song surrounding it – has become.

“I’ve had that for eight months,” Batey told ComicBook.com of “Toss a Coin” during an interview about his role in The Witcher and his songs. “It’s been stuck in my head since the first time I heard it. I’ve gone to bed humming it. I wake up the next morning humming it. You do not know the hell that I’ve gone through.”

“There were no challenges about bringing that to life,” showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich said of the pair’s dynamic in a recent interview. “That relationship is so pure. We wrote it on screen, and then Henry and Joey have a great relationship, and there is plenty of ad-libbing happening in those scenes. Their energy just plays so well off each other, and their chemistry is really great.”

“One of the things that I love about writing the two of them is that […] Jaskier believes that Geralt is his best friend, and they were meant to meet, and he can use Geralt for story purposes for his songs, but he also very much believes that this is now his best friend,” Hissrich adds. “And Geralt is like, ‘Hell no,’ because that’s how Geralt deals with things in life. He doesn’t want to admit that he needs connection.”

“And what I think is great through these two seeing their relationship play out over over the season is that you do start to see where Geralt needs Jaskier and wants Jaskier,” she says. “And their friendship is, I think, one of the funniest, most heartwarming parts of the entire season.”

