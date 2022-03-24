The Wolf Among Us 2 Developer Teases First Episode

A developer on The Wolf Among Us 2 has teased the first episode of the game, which sounds like it will, to an extent, provide a recap to new players that didn’t play the first game. The Wolf Among Us debuted back in 2013, and it failed to replicate the same mainstream penetration Telltale’s The Walking Dead, despite being as good, if not better. Suffice to say, many haven’t played the first game, but may be excited for the sequel following its epic re-reveal trailer.

If you’re interested in playing The Wolf Among Us 2, you should play the first game, but if you don’t want to do this or don’t have the time, you don’t have to. According to a developer on the game, the team has jumped through the hoops to ensure the sequel isn’t just for fans of the series, but welcoming to newcomers as well.

“We strive to design our narratives so they can stand on their own,” said Telltale Games CEO Jamie Ottilie while speaking to Edge. “We think the opening of the first episode sets things up in such a way that the player understands how the characters got where they are now.”

Unfortunately, there’s still no word when the first episode will debut. We know it will hit in 2023, but this is all we know. When it does arrive, it will be via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Below, you can read more about the game, courtesy of an official refresher Telltale Games provide alongside the aforementioned recent trailer:

“It’s been *checks calendar* eight years since the original series ran,” said Telltale Games. “So if you need a refresher, totally get it. Here’s the deal: Fairytales are real-and living side-by-side with everyday people in New York City. Because of course you want to go where the good pizza is made, These fables still need to blend in and, well, live among us. The Big Bad Wolf (Bigby)? He’s the sheriff, keeping folks in line. Snow White helps run things-and there’s a whole host of familiar fables that are just trying to get by. The new trailer gives you a small taste of things to come-including stretching your legs outside of Fabletown to see more of The Big Apple, in the winter of 1980. That’s right, this new season takes place six months after the events in season one. As Bigby, you take on a case that spans the normal-mundie-world, torn between who you’re going to help. Ah, but we can’t go too much deeper into the story quite yet.”