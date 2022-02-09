The Wolf Among Us 2 Official Trailer Reveals Release Window

The Wolf Among Us 2 release date, or more specifically, the game’s 2023 release window, has been revealed alongside its second-ever trailer and our best look at the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC game. And as you can see, The Wolf Among Us 2 stars the same protagonist as its predecessor, Bigby Wolf, and by and large, it looks like more of the first game too, which makes sense given the studio — AdHoc Studio — is comprised of many devs that worked on the original game.

“The new trailer gives you a small taste of things to come-including stretching your legs outside of Fabletown to see more of The Big Apple, in the winter of 1980,” writes Telltale of the trailer. “That’s right, this new season takes place six months after the events in season one. As Bigby, you take on a case that spans the normal-mundie-world, torn between who you’re going to help.”

The Wolf Among Us 2 was technically announced back in 2017 by the original Telltale Games, and it was supposed to release in 2018. However, rather than release The Wolf Among Us 2 in 2018, Telltale Games shuttered. In 2019, the Telltale Games brand and some of its assets were acquired by LCG Entertainment, which rebranded to Telltale Games and revealed The Wolf Among Us 2 at The Game Awards 2019 in December.

The Wolf Among Us 2 is in development for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X.

