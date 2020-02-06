The Wolf Among Us 2 Release Window Reportedly Revealed

During The Game Awards 2019 in December, the newly revived Telltale revealed that after being canned by the former Telltale Games, The Wolf Among Us 2 was also being revived. At the time, not much else was said about the project. There was no word of a release window, platforms, or even a pitch on what the game would be about. What we did get was a new trailer, and despite being nothing more than a teaser, it was enough to get fans very excited at the prospect of playing as Bigby Wolf again.

Fast-forward a couple of months, and now some new, alleged details about the game have been revealed by the same Reddit source that previously leaked the sequel’s announcement before it happened. According to this source, the long-awaited sequel won’t be arriving this year, but sometime in 2021, which suggests it could be a cross-gen game or possibly even a next-gen only game. Whatever the case, the source notes that Telltale and developer AdHoc are taking their time with the game’s development, which is something Telltale has echoed in the past.

In fact, not only is Telltale not rushing the game out to market, but development is apparently on “hold” at the moment. The report notes that while a ton of assets for the game have been made, alongside the game’s core mechanics, AdHoc still needs to finish the game’s story before continuing with development.

The report also mentions that some locations have already been determined, such as the Woodlands, Bigby’s apartment, and his business office.

Of course, all of this should be taken with a grain of salt, however, as mentioned above, this anonymous Reddit source has leaked Telltale announcements before they’ve happened in the past, which means it’s worth at least entertaining their newest claim.

Interestingly, the report also brings up a sequel to Tales from the Borderlands, which is apparently going to be Telltale’s next big project afterThe Wolf Among Us 2 ships. You can read more about this here.

