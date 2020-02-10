The Wonderful 101 Spin-Off Announced

Last week saw the release of The Wonderful 101 Remastered‘s Kickstarter campaign. While the title failed to find a lot of interest on Wii U, the campaign found a surprising amount of success right out of the gate. In less than an hour, the port was fully funded for Nintendo Switch, while Steam and PlayStation 4 versions became official just a short while after. The game continues to barrel through other tier rewards, with the latest being $1.5 million for a 2D, side-scrolling spin-off of The Wonderful 101, titled Luka’s First Mission. The now-officially announced title will boast gameplay significantly different from The Wonderful 101. The campaign still has 25 days left as of this writing, and if the game reaches $2 million, Luka’s Second Mission will also be unlocked. Presumably, that will be extra content for the side-scroller, as opposed to another, wholly new game.

At this time, further details about Luka’s First Mission and Luka’s Second Mission are unknown. The Wonderful 101 has players controlling a fairly large cast, but the new side-scroller will place players solely in the role of Luka, making it uniquely different from the original title. Before Luka’s Second Mission is unlocked, there is a $1.75 million tier which unlocks a remix soundtrack. The remix soundtrack will also feature what PlatinumGames is referring to as “a secret special guest.”

The Wonderful 101 Remastered is not the first game to receive a “bonus game” as a Kickstarter tier goal. The development of Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon was a direct result of the Kickstarter campaign for Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night hitting a similar funding goal. Those two games were sold and released separately, but there’s no indication whether or not fans should expect a similar circumstance with The Wonderful 101 and Luka’s First Mission.

Released in 2013, The Wonderful 101 was originally exclusive to Wii U.In the game, players control a group of superheroes with the ability to combine into different forms known as “Unite Morphs.” The Wii U version tasked players with drawing symbols on the GamePad controller to take on different Unite Morph forms. The Switch touch screen will be used similarly, but it is not known at this time how the Steam and PS4 versions will do so.

