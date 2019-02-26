Third ‘Fortnite’ Season 8 Teaser Revealed

Just like with previous seasons, Epic Games continues to drop subtle teasers about the upcoming new season for Fortnite and now a third puzzle piece has been revealed, notably keeping in-tube with the Pirate / Beast theme seen thus far:
Awaken beasts— Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 26, 2019
Of fire and ash
Battle it out
And loot the stash.
2 days to Season 8. pic.twitter.com/rdMrhYbZ1S
With the serpentine “beast” theme, it’s clear that those eggs players found earlier at the beginning of Season7 weren’t for dragons, but instead the creatures seen in the teaser. Or maybe that’s Epic Games’ version of a dragon, really anything could happen.
When players first happened upon them, it was assumed that they were dragon eggs based on the look and size of them. With seeing the previous two teasers and how monstrous these Serpentine creatures appear to be, it’s clear we won’t be getting that Game of Thrones crossover we’ve been hoping for.
As far as the previous teasers go:
Sssomething shimmers— Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 25, 2019
Within the cave…
But beware of those
Who arrive on waves.
3 days to Season 8. pic.twitter.com/Gn7ttmR39m
‘X’ Marks The Spot— Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 24, 2019
Treasure abound
Loot that has been lost
Can always be found.
4 days to Season 8. pic.twitter.com/1U8n7x4pQQ
Season 8 will commence on February 28th and will kick off with a grand event bringing the current season to a close. Like previous seasons, players will have new cosmetics, map changes, and new challenges to take on and with the pirate theme being wildly apparent and ‘the prisoner’ skin unlocked to reveal a king of fire to contrast that of the Ice King, well – it definitely looks like the new season will be just as explosive as those prior.
Forntite is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android devices. Are you excited for the new season ahead? What are you hoping to see from Epic Games? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!