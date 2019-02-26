Third ‘Fortnite’ Season 8 Teaser Revealed

Just like with previous seasons, Epic Games continues to drop subtle teasers about the upcoming new season for Fortnite and now a third puzzle piece has been revealed, notably keeping in-tube with the Pirate / Beast theme seen thus far:

Awaken beasts

Of fire and ash

Battle it out

And loot the stash.

2 days to Season 8. pic.twitter.com/rdMrhYbZ1S — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 26, 2019

With the serpentine “beast” theme, it’s clear that those eggs players found earlier at the beginning of Season7 weren’t for dragons, but instead the creatures seen in the teaser. Or maybe that’s Epic Games’ version of a dragon, really anything could happen.

When players first happened upon them, it was assumed that they were dragon eggs based on the look and size of them. With seeing the previous two teasers and how monstrous these Serpentine creatures appear to be, it’s clear we won’t be getting that Game of Thrones crossover we’ve been hoping for.

As far as the previous teasers go:

Sssomething shimmers

Within the cave…

But beware of those

Who arrive on waves.

3 days to Season 8. pic.twitter.com/Gn7ttmR39m — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 25, 2019

‘X’ Marks The Spot

Treasure abound

Loot that has been lost

Can always be found.

4 days to Season 8. pic.twitter.com/1U8n7x4pQQ — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 24, 2019

Season 8 will commence on February 28th and will kick off with a grand event bringing the current season to a close. Like previous seasons, players will have new cosmetics, map changes, and new challenges to take on and with the pirate theme being wildly apparent and ‘the prisoner’ skin unlocked to reveal a king of fire to contrast that of the Ice King, well – it definitely looks like the new season will be just as explosive as those prior.

Forntite is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android devices. Are you excited for the new season ahead? What are you hoping to see from Epic Games? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!