This ‘Overwatch’ Glitch Made the Most Epic Play of the Game Ever

The rule is simple: If a game is online, it’s going to have glitches. It’s just a fact, but sometimes those glitches can be hilarious and Overwatch is no exception. Barring the creepy neck-hanging one we shared earlier this month, this D.Va bug ends on a much happier note. In fact, in ends with Play of the Game.

Reddit user ‘Shadow_Asii’ took to the forums to share a very unique way of scoring that epic kill count. In the small clip above, you can see the D.Va main user her Ultimate attack just at the perfect time – when the enemy team was frozen in place on the objective.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The glitch part happened when D.Va herself is ejected from her Meka suit, and the bug propelled her squishy form high above the map into an area that’s not the be reached. Fortunately for the player, it wasn’t outside of their pistol’s reach and they were able to take out the frozen foes one by one for an epic takedown that inevitably landed them Play of the Game.

In other Overwatch news, if you’re looking to main Ashe and finding yourself having a hard time with aiming – it’s not just you. There actually is an issue with how the latest hero sets her sites. We covered the full issue in our previous coverage here, but it garnered so much attention that game director Jeff Kaplan has issued a response.

According to Kaplan, “Currently, if you play Ashe on PC and have higher than 60 fps, the aim down site (ADS) animation can look choppy or “stepped”. There is no lag going on. The ADS still happens at the correct speed. But the animation looks can feel a bit off.”

He added, “In an upcoming patch, the ADS is smoothed out regardless of how high your fps is and should feel much better. Unfortunately, right now, the patch that it is fixed in is 1.32 (1.31 is on the PTR right now). We’re looking into pulling the fix forward but it’s unlikely. It’s a lot of code and needs a fair amount of testing so we don’t want to rush it and risk breaking something else.”

So … good news! A fix is coming! As for the game itself, Overwatch is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

What did you think about that hilarious D.Va glitch? Have any funny glitch stories yourself? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up with your best plays over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy.