TikTok Responds to Proposed Ban in U.S.

Over the last few years, several bans against TikTok have been proposed by politicians in the United States, from former president Donald Trump, to senator Josh Hawley. However, a national ban on the platform may be gaining momentum, as the U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee approved a vote by 24 to 16 to give President Joe Biden the authority to fully ban the platform throughout the country. The vote took place across party lines, with Republicans endorsing the ban, and Democrats stating that its language is too vague. TikTok wasted no time in crafting a response to the proposal, which it shared on its official Twitter account.

"A U.S. ban on TikTok is a ban on the export of American culture and values to the billion-plus people who use our service worldwide. We're disappointed to see this rushed piece of legislation move forward, despite its considerable negative impact on the free speech rights of millions of Americans who use and love Tiktok."

Given the party line vote in the U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee, it's unclear whether an actual ban on the platform will take place. TikTok is currently banned on government-issued devices, and states such as Texas have enacted similar measures for devices that have been state-issued. However, there's a major difference between banning a platform from devices used for work, and those used for personal use. It seems like there isn't a strong nationwide desire to see the platform banned. There are also a number of companies that have partnership deals with the platform, including the NFL.

For now, TikTok users will just have to wait and see how this plays out! The ACLU has already spoken out against the proposed ban, calling it "a serious violation of our First Amendment rights." It's safe to say that a lot of TikTok users will feel the same way, and we'll likely see a lot of debate on the topic in the coming days!

Do you think that a TikTok ban will actually happen? Do you think that the bill would see nationwide support? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter and on Hive at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!