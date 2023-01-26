Naruto Just Won TikTok's Latest Video Trend

If the Hidden Leaf Village had access to TikTok, it would be game over for us all. From Rock Lee to Tsunade, there are lots of big personalities in Naruto, and they would dominate the app. Of course, the anime manages to do that anyways thanks to fan posts, and one is going viral after crushing TikTok's latest trend.

And yes, it is probably the meme you're thinking about Someone mashed up the Nine-Tailed Fox with Kermit's anthem, and we're kind of obsessed.

I made an audio version 🦊🍥 pic.twitter.com/NnNnEo3x8T — steoh @ homura shizuka’s personal secretary (@steohsama) January 26, 2023

As you can see above, the video comes from Steoh who goes by steohsama on TikTok. They hopped on the viral 'Let Me Do It For You" trend like millions of others have. And clearly, they did the most in bringing Naruto up to speed on the meme.

After all, the video shows Kurama behind the gates of Naruto's seal, and the rest speaks for itself. Sure, Naruto and the Nine-Tailed Fox aren't a couple like Kermit and Miss Piggy but their bond runs deep. From enemies to allies and finally friends, the pair went through a lot in Naruto, so this video checks all our boxes. So forgive us if we're being bold, but this clip has won the TikTok trend for us.

Of course, Naruto has complicated Kurama's connection with our star as of late. After all, the Nine-Tailed Fox has been taken away from Naruto. The chakra beast sacrificed its life to help Naruto defeat Isshiki, and we haven't recovered from that scene just yet. We may never, but thanks to videos like this, we can remember the good times.

Does this TikTok sum up Naruto pretty well...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.