Pokemon Posts Bizarre Expletive-Filled TikTok

The Pokemon Company posted and quickly removed a bizarre and expletive-filled video to their TikTok earlier this morning. The short video was posted to The Pokemon Company's official Japanese TikTok page earlier this morning and was then quickly removed. The video shows a Pikachu dancing around a motionless Lucario as a curse-filled version of "If You're Happy and You Know It, Clap Your Hands" plays. What's interesting is that the video was specifically synced to go with the song, meaning that this was a deliberately made video and not an accidental choice of audio. While the video was quickly removed from TikTok, it was preserved on Twitter and can be seen below.

Interesting choice of audio on the official Pokémon TikTok page... pic.twitter.com/NYowKts3cj — Josh Withey ❀ (@josh_withey) January 13, 2023

The video is a rare slip-up by the usually family-friendly Pokemon brand, who has helped cultivate its massive following through clever social media campaigns. The Pokemon Company regularly posts video of Pikachu and other mascots to its social media page, with the bulk of the videos set in The Pokemon Company's headquarters in Tokyo.

In other Pokemon news, The Pokemon Company is celebrating passing the 1,000 Pokemon species milestone, with a much more family-friendly video. Pokemon is also gearing up to release a brand new series of Pokemon cards – the Scarlet and Violet series, which adds a ton of new cards and brings back the -ex mechanic to the game. The Pokemon Company has also promised an improvement patch to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet in the coming weeks, fixing at least some of the game's performance issues.