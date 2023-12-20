Cancelled TimeSplitters Game Gets First Look

TimeSplitters fans can see what might have been had the game been finished.

Earlier this month, Free Radical Design was closed. The Embracer owned studio was formed in 2021 as a subsidiary of Deep Silver, with the intention of resurrecting the TimeSplitters franchise. The project sounded like a promising one, as it brought back key members of the original incarnation of Free Radical. The TimeSplitters reboot was officially cancelled following the closure, but fans are still getting a glimpse at what might have been. A number of pieces of artwork from the reboot have been leaked online, showing locations, character designs, and other elements that would have made it into the finished game.

Some art from the cancelled TimeSplitters game can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Art for the untitled TimeSplitters project that Free Radical Design had been working on has started to surface on the internet thanks to former employees.



Credits: Will Brown, Elmo La Mantia, Callum Summers pic.twitter.com/5WFBfiVLcH — TimeSplitters News & Archives (@ts_archiv) December 16, 2023

The History of TimeSplitters

TimeSplitters was a first-person shooter franchise that received multiple releases in the early 2000s. Free Radical Design was composed of several developers that had previously worked for Rare on GoldenEye: 007 and Perfect Dark. The original TimeSplitters launched exclusively on PlayStation 2 in 2000. The series did not remain exclusive to PlayStation for long, as Free Radical followed the game with two multi-platform sequels: TimeSplitters 2 in 2002 and TimeSplitters: Future Perfect in 2005. The follow-up games were available on PS2, Nintendo GameCube, and Xbox.

The TimeSplitters games were all very well-received, but TimeSplitters 2 might be the most popular in the series. The game received heavy praise from reviewers at the time, and was treated as a true follow-up to Rare's beloved FPS games. The series has been on hiatus since 2005, and things are looking quite grim for the future. For now, those interested in playing the games will have to settle for the original versions of TimeSplitters 2 and TimeSplitters: Future Perfect, which are currently available on Xbox.

Embracer Group in 2023

Throughout 2021 and 2022, Embracer Group purchased a number of different companies and properties, including Crystal Dynamics, Limited Run Games, and Dark Horse Media. However, the company's fortunes took a bad turn in 2023. After a reported $2 billion deal fell apart, Embracer Group has been making an attempt to turn things around. As a result, studios under Embracer Group's umbrella have been closed, including Free Radical Design and Volition. There have also been layoffs at several Embracer owned studios, such as Crystal Dynamics. Rumors have even been circulating that the company is looking to sell off Gearbox Software, the developer behind the Borderlands franchise.

Embracer Group's COO Egil Strunke announced his departure from the company in November. In a post announcing his plans, Strunke stated that he is "positive that Embracer will come out stronger and with a long, bright future ahead of them." While Strunke might be confident about the company's future, public perception around Embracer isn't nearly as high as it used to be.

Are you disappointed this new TimeSplitters was cancelled? Did you play any of the original games? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!

[H/T: Video Games Chronicle]