New TimeSplitters Game in Development

A new TimeSplitters game is in the works, Deep Silver announced this week. The publisher of the Metro and Dead Island games and many more said that a new studio called “Free Radical Design” has been formed – or rather, reformed – to work on the new TimeSplitters game. No word on the platforms the game will come to has been shared yet nor is it known when the game will release, but it seems like that info is some time away for now.

The new game shouldn’t be expected for a while simply because development hasn’t even started on it yet. Right now, Deep Silver said the Free Radical Design team is working to get the studio up and running. “Key original members” from the original Free Radical Design team that worked on the first TimeSplitters games have returned to work on the newest one, but the studio will also soon be building up its staff to develop the game.

A new Deep Silver Studio is coming - Free Radical Design pic.twitter.com/N5qTTcZfsW — Official Deep Silver (@deepsilver) May 20, 2021

The statement above was shared by Deep Silver on Twitter to confirm that a new TimeSplitters game was in development. Steve Ellis, the Studio Development Director at the new Free Radical Design, offered similar comments by saying the plan for the new game is “incredible” and that more will be announced in the future.

“To finally be able to confirm that the studio has been formed and that we have a plan for the next TimeSplitters game is incredible,” said Ellis. “While we cannot tell you anything more at the moment, we look forward to sharing information in the future.”

To give an idea of how long we’ve been without new TimeSplitters installations, the first one came out in 2000 while the most recent came out in 2005, so it’s been over 15 years since a new one launched. Platforms haven’t been announced at this time, but one can assume it’ll come to the usual suspects whenever it’s read.

Hints at a new TimeSplitters game have been around for a while now ahead of this week’s announcement. Back in 2018, THQ Nordic acquired the rights to the TimeSplitters series, a solid indication that at least something was in the works regarding the game. After that, an interaction between THQ Nordic and Deep Silver on social media referenced the game in what many took to be a tease of what’s to come.

More info on the new TimeSplitters game should be expected at a later date.